ENGW vs INDW, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 14, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

India Women won the second T20I by eight wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

England Women and India Women will lock horns in the third and final T20I at the County Ground, Bristol on Thursday. The visitors bounced back in the second T20I after losing the series opener. Opener Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 79, helping the Women in Blue chase 143 in 16.4 overs. The two teams would be raring to go for the series decider.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The County Ground in Bristol will hold this affair. Sides batting first have won five of nine T20s played here. The wicket is expected to assist the batters as the average first-innings total at this venue is 169 (T20s). Also, the spinners could prevail here. The match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (11:00 PM IST).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

England Women own a win-loss record of 18-7 record against India in WT20Is. The tally includes a 2-1 win at home in July 2021, followed by a semi-final defeat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Do you know? India Women eye history!

India Women have an opportunity to win their first-ever bilateral T20I series against England Women. England won the last four T20I series against India (2021, 2019, 2012, and 2010). India won the one-off WT20I against England in August 2006.

Mandhana Mandhana set to break this record of Mithali Raj

In the second T20I, Mandhana aced the run-chase with a magnificent knock. She slammed 79* off 53 deliveries, her 17th half-century in WT20I cricket. Mandhana has equaled legend Mithali Raj in terms of WT20I fifties. The former could set to break Mithali's record this time. Meanwhile, off-spinner Sneh Rana, who took three wickets, will also be in the spotlight.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh. England Women (Probable XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (captain and wicket-keeper), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Mandhana has slammed 2,294 WT20I runs striking at 122.67. She has 17 fifties to her name. Pacer Renuka Singh has claimed 15 scalps at 19.00. Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 2,597 T20I runs at 27.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 8). Deepti Sharma (78) is set to complete 70 T20I wickets. Sarah Glenn has affected 44 dismissals at 16.06. Sophie Ecclestone has pocketed 79 wickets at 16.64.