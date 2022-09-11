Sports

Australia floor New Zealand in 3rd ODI, win series 3-0

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 06:07 pm 3 min read

Steven Smith clobbered his 12th ODI ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia seized a 25-run win against New Zealand in the third ODI to round up the series with a 3-0 scoreline. Glenn Phillips (47) and James Neesham (36) curtailed the chase but it wasn't enough. Earlier, Steven Smith (105) played an invaluable part in getting the Aussies to a respectable total (267/5). Pacer Trent Boult (2/25) was phenomenal for the Kiwis. Here's more.

3rd ODI How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, Australia suffered early dismissals in Josh Inglis and Aaron Finch. From being 16/2, the Aussies got to 134 before losing Labuschagne (52) in the 34th over. Later, all-rounder Cameron Green (12-ball 25*) ensured a strong finish for the hosts (267/5). NZ had a terrific 49-run opening stand before being reduced to a 112/5 and eventually losing the plot.

Smith Smith comes to the rescue

Smith was Australia's savior for the umpteenth time, racking up a clutch 131-ball 105. It was his 12th ODI ton. Interestingly, he clocked an ODI century for the first time in almost two years. Smith smoked 11 fours and a six before miscuing an inside-out to Mitchell Santner. He now owns 4,722 runs at 44.13. Versus NZ, Smith has 531 runs at 44.25.

Knock Fifth ODI half-century for Labuschagne

Labuschagne showed yet again why he's a perfect fit alongside Smith in the international arena. He hit his first boundary after 61 deliveries, a drive between backward point and short third man. Labuschagne was out on a shorter one, pulling it straight to mid-on. However, he did his job well, having scored a 78-ball 52 (4s: 2). He now has 734 runs at 31.91.

Partnership Smith-Labuschagne script these numbers

As stated, Smith-Labuschagne fetched a 118-run stand to steady the Aussie innings before Smith took over. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is Australia's fifth-highest partnership for the third wicket against NZ in ODIs, ranking above Brad Hodge and Ricky Ponting's 115 in Christchurch (2005). Notably, the duo of Smith and Labuschagne have now completed 1,896 partnership runs at the international level (100s: 10, 50s: 7).

Carey Carey proves to be a handful for NZ

2022 is turning out to be a fruitful year for Carey in ODIs, given his effective contributions down the order. He had struck 56(61) against Pakistan, 49(52) and 45*(65) against Sri Lanka, followed by 89 in the first ODI against NZ. And now, a brisk 43-ball 42*, hitting three fours and striking at 97.67. He has raced to 1,596 runs at 36.27.

Venue Australia's love affair with Cazaly's Stadium

Australia enjoy a perfect 4-0 win-loss record in ODIs at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. They beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their maiden outing, dating back to August 2, 2003. The Aussies clinched a nine-wicket win a day later. Cut to 2022, Australia bested Kiwis by two wickets in the first ODI, followed by 113 and 25-run wins.

Finch 2022 wasn't kind to Finch in ODIs

Prior to the third ODI, Finch had a duck in five of the last 13 innings. He called time on his ODI career on Saturday, citing Sunday's fixture as his final one-dayer. He was bowled out by Boult to tally 5,406 runs at 38.89. His scores this year read: 23, 0, 0, 44, 14, 62, 0, 0, 15, 1, 5, 5, 0, and 5.

Duo Boult, Southee ink these numbers

Boult, who claimed back-to-back four-fers, finished the series with a brilliant 2/25 in 10 overs. He bowled four maidens besides pocketing the wickets of Inglis (10) and Glenn Maxwell (14). He now has 187 scalps at 23.97. Versus Australia, the left-arm seamer holds 39 wickets at 16.94. Meanwhile, Tim Southee (1/57) has raced to 199 wickets, equaling Dwayne Bravo and Nuwan Kulasekara.

Numbers Starc leads the bowling charts

Right-armer Sean Abbott was simply unplayable as he wound up with 2/31, including three maidens. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc cleaned the Kiwi tail to snatch 3/60 in 9.5 overs. Starc has steered to 206 scalps at 22.22 and usurped Craig McDermott (203) as Australia's fifth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and ace leg-spinner Adam Zampa snared a wicket each.