Novak Djokovic cleared to play Australian Open 2023: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 11, 2022, 04:19 pm 3 min read

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times (Source: Twitter/@AusOpen)

After missing the US Open, Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is likely to compete at the Australian Open, the Herald Sun reported on Sunday. Djokovic, who arrived in Australia with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, was deported ahead of the 2022 edition. The 35-year-old lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in Australia before receiving a three-year ban. He is yet to get a jab.

Ban What about Djokovic's ban?

Although Djokovic won the first appeal, Australia's Immigration Minister re-canceled his visa, stating that he would "excite anti-vax sentiment". After getting his second appeal rejected, Djokovic received a three-year travel ban. However, the ban can be overturned through an appeal. As per Herald Sun, Djokovic hasn't filed any appeal, but government sources have confirmed that he will be cleared for the 2022 Australian Open.

Titles Djokovic has won the tournament nine times

Djokovic has won the Australian Open most times (9). He has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). The Serbian is 82-8 at this Slam. He owns a win percentage of 91. He has a perfect record in the finals of the Australian Open (9-0). Djokovic, who won in 2021, eyes a record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam title.

US Open Why did Djokovic miss the US Open?

Last month, the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed the vaccine mandate for American citizens. This gave Djokovic a glimmer of hope to feature at the 2022 US Open. However, the latest guidelines relating to non-citizens come as a setback for the Serbian. As stated, Djokovic maintains his stance of not getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Comeback When will Djokovic next play?

After missing the US Open, Djokovic was supposed to return to action at the Davis Cup. However, in a statement on the Teniski Savez Srbije website, Serbian captain Viktor Troicki stated that Djokovic will be unavailable for the Davis Cup. The official website of Djokovic terms the Laver Cup, scheduled in September at London's O2 Arena, as his next tournament.

Djokovic Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title in July

Djokovic last competed in July when he won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title. He beat Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 men's singles final. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Spain's Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.