La Liga 2022-23, Atletico trounce Celta Vigo 4-1: Key stats

Sep 11, 2022

Atletico Madrid have jumped to the fourth spot in La Liga standings (Source: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

Atletico Madrid were a handful over Celta Vigo as they stamped an emphatic 4-1 win in gameweek 5 of La Liga 2022-23 season. Angel Correa upped the Indians 1-0 by half-time. Goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Carrasco put Atletico in the driver's seat before the Sky Blues pulled one back. Later, Unai Nunez's own goal sealed the fate of the duel.

Match How did the match pan out?

De Paul slipped in a ball into the penalty area for Correa, who converted. Iago Aspas came close to drawing parity but found the woodwork. After half-time, De Paul made another assist as Koke scored. Carrasco ran into Celta Vigo's defense to up the lead 3-0. Gabri Veiga pulled one back as Atleti failed to clear a corner before a fourth was added.

Stats Key stats from the match

Atletico showed intent throughout with 10 attempts and four shots on target. The visitors were right up there, having attempted 14 shots and three on target. Notably, the Sky Blues had more possession (55%) and passes (541) than Atletico (45% and 464). They conceded only six fouls to Atletico's 11. Interestingly, they even garnered more corners (7) than Diego Simeone's men (4).

Standings Atletico leapfrog to the 4th spot

Atletico Madrid are seated fourth with 10 points coming through three wins, a draw, and a loss in La Liga 2022-23 season. Barcelona (13), Real Madrid (12), and Villareal (10) occupy the top three positions at the moment. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are seated 11th, with two wins, a draw, and two losses. They have tallied seven points in their kitty.

Stats Key numbers for Correa, De Paul, and Carrasco

Correa opened his goal-scoring account in La Liga 2022-23. Overall, the Argentine now owns 47 goals in the top-flight in 242 appearances. Mid-fielder De Paul registered only his fifth goal in La Liga across 75 appearances. Meanwhile, Carrasco netted his 38th goal for Atletico in all competitions, including 31 in La Liga.

Information Koke unlocks this feat

As per Opta, Koke has been instrumental in 100 assists in 551 appearances for the Indians across competitions, besides forcing 47 goals. Meanwhile, he holds 76 assists in 390 appearances for the club in the Spanish top-flight.