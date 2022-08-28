Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 12:15 am 1 min read

Arsenal beat Fulham to maintain 100% record (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal have maintained their 100% run in the Premier League 2022-23 season, beating Fulham 2-1 in gameweek four. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham ahead in the second half before Martin Odegaard pulled one back. Gabriel scored in the 85th minute to seal a massive win for the hosts. Arsenal are the only side to win all of their first four PL matches this season.

Information Mitrovic races to 99 goals for Fulham

Mitrovic scored his third Premier League goal this season to maintain a fine run of form. Overall, he has raced to 99 goals for Fulham in 180 appearances. The former Newcastle United player has 28 goals in the Premier League after scoring versus Arsenal.