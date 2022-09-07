Sports

Asia Cup (Super Four): Afghanistan manage 129/6 against Pakistan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 07, 2022, 09:07 pm 2 min read

Pakistan kept Afghanistan at 129/6 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan are on top against Afghanistan in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Green claimed wickets at key stages to restrict the Afghans under 130. Afghanistan were 78/2 at one stage before losing track. As for Afghanistan, who lost to Sri Lanka, it's a do-or-die affair to stay alive in the tournament. Here's more.

Do you know? An all-round show by the bowlers

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were superb for Pakistan. Naseem gave away just 19 runs from his four overs, taking one wicket. Rauf was pick of the bowlers with two scalps. Mohammad Nawaz (1/23), Mohammad Hasnain (1/34), and Shadab Khan (1/27) contributed as well.

Information Pakistan dominate the show at the death

The last five overs saw Afghanistan manage just 36 runs. Pakistan kept things under control. The 17th over was magical for Pakistan as they conceded just one run and took one wicket.

Pakistan Pakistan do well after a breezy start by the Afghans

Afghanistan were off to a terrific start after the openers added 36 runs in just 3.3 overs. Pakistan got another key wicket as the Afghans finished with 48/2 in the PP overs (1-6). Pakistan got control in the middle overs, giving away just 45 runs and picking up three wickets. Rashid Khan scored an important 18* at the death as Afghanistan got past 120.