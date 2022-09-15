Sports

Australian batter Rachael Haynes retires from international cricket

Haynes finishes her career with 3,818 international runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batter Rachel Haynes announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday. The 35-year-old, who was Australia's vice-captain, represented the country in six Tests, 77 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. Haynes finished her career with 3,818 international runs. She played her final international at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), where Australia defeated India in the final. Here are further details.

Statement Official statement of Haynes

"Playing at this level isn't possible without the support of many people. From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I'm so grateful to those who helped me. I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support. To all the team-mates, you are the reason I've played as long as I have," said Haynes on her retirement.

Career A look at Haynes' international career

As stated, Haynes, a left-handed batter, featured in six Tests, 77 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. She slammed 383, 2585, and 850 runs in these formats, respectively. Haynes also has two WODI centuries to her name, with her highest score of 130 coming against England in the 2022 Women's World Cup. Haynes, also a left-arm medium-pacer bowler, snapped up 13 international wickets.

Information Haynes has played her last match for NSW

Haynes also confirmed that she has played her last match for New South Wales. She is set to play her last Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for the Sydney Thunder. Haynes recently featured in The Hundred Women's Competition.