Duleep Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull slams his fourth First-Class century

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 11, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Dhull slammed 193 against East Zone (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull slammed a phenomenal century in the quarter-final of Duleep Trophy on Saturday. The 19-year-old fell seven runs short of what would have been a historic double-century. Dhull smashed a scintillating 193, laced with 28 fours and two sixes, for North Zone against East Zone. It was his fourth century in First-Class cricket.

Match A look at the match's summary

Dhull finished as the top-scorer of the match (193 off 243 balls). His remarkable knock came in the first innings after East Zone were bundled out for 397. North Zone racked up a mammoth 545, with opener Dhull leading the charge. East Zone managed 102/3 before the match ended in a draw. However, North Zone proceeded to the semis, having claimed a first-innings lead.

Journey Dhull's incredible journey so far

Dhull has had a stellar start in professional cricket. He led India to the Under-19 WC title earlier this year. The Delhi batter then slammed twin hundreds on his Ranji Trophy debut (113, 113* vs Tamil Nadu). He brought up his maiden double-century in just his third FC game (200* vs Chhattisgarh). And now, Dhull scored a century on his Duleep Trophy debut.

FC His numbers in First-Class cricket

Dhull made his First-Class debut in February this year (vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy). In four matches, he has already registered as many three-figure scores. Dhull, a right-handed batter has smashed 672 runs in seven innings at an astronomical average of 134.40. His scores in the format read as 193, 29, 200*, 5, 19, 113, and 113*.

U-19 WC India won U-19 WC under Dhull

Under Dhull, India won their fifth ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title by beating England in the final. Dhull became the fifth Indian skipper to lift the title after Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), and Prithvi Shaw (2018). The 20-year-old had his first taste of red-ball cricket thereafter, in the Ranji Trophy.

Information Delhi Capitals bought Dhull for Rs. 50 lakh

Dhull earned an Indian Premier League (IPL) ticket in the 2022 mega auction. Delhi Capitals picked the batter for Rs. 50 lakh. However, he is yet to make his IPL debut. Prior to that, he was named in Delhi's squad for the Ranji Trophy.