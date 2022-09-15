Sports

Champions League 2022-23: Erling Haaland hands City win over Dortmund

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 03:01 am 2 min read

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland haunted his former club Borussia Dortmund in a crucial Group G encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Dortmund went ahead in the second half as Jude Bellingham found the net. However, City showed their character, making a sound comeback through John Stones and Haaland. City are top of Group G above second-placed Dortmund.

Match City overcome Dortmund 2-1

City failed to break Dortmund down in the first half and didn't register a shot on target. In the second half, Marco Reus found Bellingham, who scored with a flick past Ederson. City fought back through Stones, who scored a screamer from outside the box. Haaland then sealed the deal for City with an acrobatic finish from a Joao Cancelo assist.

Haaland Haaland smashes these records

As per Opta, aged 22 years and 55 days, Haaland is the youngest player in Champions League history to score for and against the same side in the competition (Borussia Dortmund), surpassing Alvaro Morata for/against Real Madrid (22y 194d). Haaland has raced to 26 UCL goals, matching the mark of Edin Dzeko and Mario Gomez. Haaland now has 13 goals for City this season.

Information Bellingham scripts these records

Bellingham has scored his fourth Champions League goal. As per Opta, this is the most ever by an English teenager in the competition. He also made his 18th appearance in the competition, which is again the most by any English teenager.

Chelsea Sterling scripts record as Chelsea drop points

Chelsea remain bottom of Group E, having failed to win a second successive game. After suffering a defeat versus Dinamo Zagreb, the Blues dropped points against Red Bull Salzburg. Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea, becoming the second Englishman after Wayne Rooney to smash 25-plus goals in the Champions League. He steered clear of former England mid-fielder Paul Scholes (24).

Real Madrid Real Madrid maintain their 100% run

Real Madrid maintained their 100% winning run in the 2022-23 season. Real, who won the UEFA Super Cup, have won all five games in La Liga and are now top of Group F in the UCL. Real blanked RB Leipzig 2-0 with goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio. Carlo Ancelotti became the second manager to clock 100-plus UCL wins after Alex Ferguson (102).