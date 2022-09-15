Sports

Lionel Messi scripts Champions League history: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 02:29 am 2 min read

Messi has scored against 39 teams in the UCL

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has scripted history in the UEFA Champions League. Messi, who scored for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa, has become the first player to score against 39 different teams in the Champions League. PSG beat Maccabi 3-1 in a crucial Group H encounter. Messi assisted Kylian Mbappe for the second goal before Neymar added the 3rd. Here's more.

Messi Messi smashes these records

As per Opta, Messi has now scored against 39 teams in the UCL which is more than any other player in the competition. He steered clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted versus 38 teams. Messi has scored against teams from 19 different nations in the Champions League. As per Squawka, Messi is the first player to score in 18 consecutive UCL seasons.

Twitter Post A new milestone!

Messi is the first player in history to score in 18 consecutive #UCL seasons 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ABCYhpaBXH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2022

UCL 126 goals and 37 assists for Messi

Messi now has 126 career Champions League goals. He netted his sixth UCL goal for PSG, including a first this season. Earlier, he managed a staggering 120 goals for Barcelona. Messi's 120 goals for Barca is the highest for a single club in the competition. Messi has now recorded his 37th Champions League assist. He is only behind CR7 (42).

Do you know? Messi has started well for PSG this season

Messi has started well for PSG this season. He has bagged eight assists so far, including seven in Ligue 1. He has scored 5 goals in all competitions as well. Overall, he has 16 goals for PSG and a total of 22 assists.

PSG Contrasting records for PSG

As per Opta, PSG have conceded a goal in each of their last 10 Champions League away games (17 goals against in total). PSG have not managed to keep a clean sheet away from home in the competition since October 2020 versus Istanbul Basaksehir. PSG have scored at least once in each of their last 40 UCL group stage games.

Mbappe Champions League: Mbappe becomes joint-highest scorer for PSG

Kylian Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 46 UEFA Champions League games for PSG, becoming the joint-highest scorer for the club alongside Edinson Cavani. Mbappe has 10 goals for PSG in all competitions this season. In 225 games for PSG, Mbappe has scored 181 goals. Meanwhile, Neymar scored his 11th goal for PSG in all competitions this season. He also has 7 assists.