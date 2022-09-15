Sports

Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf dies at 66

Asad Rauf officiated in 64 Tests, 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is

Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf has died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Lahore. Pakistan's Rauf officiated in 64 Tests, 139 ODIs, and 28 T20Is. He last stood in a match in 2013, having extended his career to over a decade. In 2016, the BCCI banned Rauf for five years on "four charges of corruption and misconduct".

Career One of Pakistan's greatest umpires

Rauf had been on the ODI panel in terms of umpiring since 2004. He stood in his first 50-over match in 2000. Rauf officiated in his first Test in 2005 before jumping to the ICC's elite panel a year later. Overall, the veteran Pakistani umpire officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs, and 28 T20Is.

Controversies Rauf was embroiled in several controversies

Rauf even officiated in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2013, he was named as a "wanted accused" by Mumbai police as they investigated the IPL spot-fixing scandal. Rauf left India before the completion of IPL 2013. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also pulled him out of the Champions Trophy that year. Later, he was dropped from the ICC's elite panel.

Information Rauf also played First-Class cricket

Before emerging as an umpire, Rauf played First-Class cricket as a middle-order batter. He represented National Bank and Railways in domestic cricket, having scored 3,423 runs at 28.76 from 71 matches. He also played 40 List A games.