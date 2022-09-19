Sports

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson encounters snake in hotel room

Johnson had a freak encounter in his hotel room on Monday (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of the most fearsome Aussie bowlers, Mitchell Johnson, encountered a snake in an unexpected place on Monday. Johnson, who is currently in India for the second edition of Legends League Cricket, found one in his hotel room in Lucknow. The ex-cricketer took to Instagram, asking fans to help him identify the type of snake. Here are further details.

Performance Johnson had decent returns in LLC season 2

Johnson, who is playing for the Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals, had decent returns in the last fixture. The left-armer grabbed figures worth 1/22 in three overs. However, the Aussie ended up on the losing side as Gujarat Giants clinched a three-wicket win in a 180-run chase on Saturday. Earlier, Ashley Nurse had battered a 43-ball 103, striking eight fours and nine sixes.

Career Johnson is one of Australia's greatest!

Johnson had an illustrious run in international cricket. He was a part of Australia's ODI World Cup winning teams (2007, 2015). He claimed 239 wickets at 25.26. He mustered 38 scalps in T20Is at 20.97. As for Tests, Johnson snapped up 313 wickets, averaging 28.40. He was noted for his jaw-dropping numbers in the Ashes 2013-14, wherein he bagged 37 wickets at 13.97.

LLC Capitals are third in LLC standings

Capitals, who lost their opening encounter, are presently seated at the third spot in the four-team tournament. They will face Irfan Pathan-captained Bhilwara Kings on Wednesday in Lucknow. Manipal Tigers, who are led by veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, languish at the bottom, having lost to the Kings by three wickets. Meanwhile, Kings and Giants occupy the top two positions in order.