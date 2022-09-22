Sports

Duleep Trophy final, Day 2: South Zone gain slender lead

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 22, 2022, 05:24 pm 1 min read

Indrajith smashed 118 off 125 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

South Zone gained a 50-run lead over West Zone on Day 2 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore. Hanuma Vihari-led SZ finished on 317/7 at stumps, with Baba Indrajith slamming an innings-defining ton. Jaydev Unadkat and Atit Sheth took three wickets each for West Zone. Earlier, WZ were bundled out for 270. Het Patel missed out on his century.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

West Zone resumed from their overnight score of 250/8. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who was SZ's standout bowler on the opening day, completed his five-wicket haul. Unlike their opponents, South Zone started well but lost their way shortly. Indrajith reached the three-figure mark, while Manish Pandey scored 48 (69). Krishnappa Gowtham added a valuable 43. Telukupalli Ravi Teja (26*) and Sai Kishore (6*) returned unbeaten.