Duleep Trophy final, Day 2: South Zone gain slender lead
South Zone gained a 50-run lead over West Zone on Day 2 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore. Hanuma Vihari-led SZ finished on 317/7 at stumps, with Baba Indrajith slamming an innings-defining ton. Jaydev Unadkat and Atit Sheth took three wickets each for West Zone. Earlier, WZ were bundled out for 270. Het Patel missed out on his century.
West Zone resumed from their overnight score of 250/8. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who was SZ's standout bowler on the opening day, completed his five-wicket haul. Unlike their opponents, South Zone started well but lost their way shortly. Indrajith reached the three-figure mark, while Manish Pandey scored 48 (69). Krishnappa Gowtham added a valuable 43. Telukupalli Ravi Teja (26*) and Sai Kishore (6*) returned unbeaten.