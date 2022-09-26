Sports

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan slams 19th T20I fifty: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 26, 2022, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Mohammad Rizwan whacked his fifth half-century against England in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's run machine Mohammad Rizwan clubbed a 67-ball 88 against England to level the series 2-2 on Sunday. The effort saw the opener smash nine fours and a six, guiding Pakistan to 166/4. Later, heroics from Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged them a nail-biting three-run win. Rizwan, who extended his rich form, emerged as the differentiator. We decode his stats.

Career Decoding Rizwan's T20I numbers

Rizwan, who debuted against Bangladesh in 2015, has featured in 66 T20Is so far. He has amassed 2,195 runs in the same, averaging a phenomenal 53.93. He has struck at a healthy rate of 128.58. He owns a hundred and 19 fifties. At home, Rizwan has clobbered 686 runs at 68.60. Meanwhile, he holds 917 and 592 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

2022 A look at Rizwan's awe-inspiring run in 2022 (T20Is)

It doesn't come as a surprise that Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter in T20Is this year. He has already smashed 556 runs in 11 innings, averaging a whopping 61.77. He has churned out those many runs at a decent rate (127.52). His knocks in 2022 read: 23,43,78*, 71, 20, 14, 55, 68, 88*, 8, and 88. Meanwhile, Babar Azam follows suit (319).

Vs England Rizwan is an out-and-out performer vs England

Rizwan averages a stellar 65.42 across 12 T20Is against England. He has mustered 458 runs while striking at over 135. Most notably, the tally includes five half-centuries, most fifty-plus knocks by a Pakistani batter against the Three Lions in the format. Three of those fifty-plus scores have been registered in the ongoing series. Rizwan ranks behind Babar, who has clobbered 460 runs versus England.

Feat Joint-fastest to 2000-run mark (T20Is)

Rizwan hit six fours and two sixes in his 46-ball 68 in the first T20I. With that, he became the joint-fastest to 2,000 runs in the format alongside Babar. Both Rizwan and Babar took 52 innings to reach the landmark. On April 5, 2021, Babar became the fastest after scoring 52 versus Zimbabwe. He went on to break Virat Kohli's record (56 innings).

Information Fourth Pakistan batter to smash 2,000 runs

Rizwan is the latest entrant to the 2,000-run club for Pakistan in T20I cricket. He joins the likes of Babar (2,939), Mohammad Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,435). Overall, the stylish Rizwan is the 19th batter to get past 2,000 runs in the format.

Information One of three centurions for Pakistan (T20Is)

Rizwan is one of three cricketers besides Babar (122 vs South Africa and 110* vs England) and Ahmed Shehzad (111* vs Bangladesh) to clock a T20I ton for Pakistan. The former had whipped a 64-ball 104* (vs SA, 2021), striking six fours and seven sixes.

