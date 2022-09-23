Sports

Babar Azam smashes his second T20I century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 23, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Babar Azam smashed a hundred versus England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam played a superb knock against England in the 2nd T20I. Babar smashed an unbeaten 110 from 66 balls as Pakistan chased down a target of 200. Babar was struggling with form at the Asia Cup 2022 but this knock will do him a world of good. Here we decode Babar's T20I stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babar is one of the best in business across formats with runs following him everywhere.

He was on top of his game prior to the Asia Cup.

After failing to make an impact in the marquee tournament, Babar has once again found his rhythm.

He has silenced critics in style, playing a match-winning knock alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

In the first match, he scored 31.

T20Is Babar races to 2,895 runs

Babar hit 110* from 66 balls in an innings laced with 11 fours and five sixes. He shared an unbeaten 203-run stand alongside Rizwan (88*). He has raced to 2,895 runs at an average of 43.86. Babar has also piled up 299 fours and 47 sixes. Babar surpassed the score of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who has accumulated 2,877 runs in the format.

Century Babar hits his 2nd century, equals these players

Babar now has 28 50-plus scores in T20Is. He is only behind the likes of Virat Kohli (33) and Rohit Sharma (32). Babar, who has two centuries in T20Is, has equaled Finch, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Evin Lewis in terms of two centuries in the format.

Babar vs ENG How has Babar performed versus England?

Babar is the second-highest scorer in England versus Pakistan T20I matches. He tallies 416 runs at 59.42. He is only behind former England skipper Eoin Morgan (427). Babar has registered one century and three fifties against England. He is only the second player after Liam Livingstone to smash a century in England versus Pakistan T20I matches.

Partnership Record-breaking stand for Rizwan and Babar

Rizwan and Babar has registered the fifth-highest stand in T20I history for the first wicket and overall in the game. For the first time a Pakistani pair has added these many runs. Babar and Rizwan's previous best stand was 197 runs versus South Africa. Rizwan and Babar have raced to 1,929 runs in the format, becoming the first pair to achieve 1,900-plus runs.

