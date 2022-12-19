Sports

Bangladesh vs India: Injured Rohit Sharma to miss 2nd Test

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 19, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

Rohit missed the 1st Test due to thumb injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, starting December 22 in Mirpur. Rohit, who had suffered a thumb injury, missed the series opener in Chattogram. According to Cricbuzz, his thumb is yet to heal fully. Meanwhile, vice-captain KL Rahul will lead India in the second and final Test. India lead the two-match series 1-0.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit sustained a blow to his left thumb while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital for scans.

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, he met with a specialist in Mumbai, wherein he has been undergoing treatment.

Rahul, India's stand-in skipper will continue to partner Shubman Gill at the top.

A look at the latest developments

As per a Cricbuzz report, Rohit "seems to be suffering from a little bit of stiffness". It added that the BCCI, the selection committee, and the team management have decided to bench him, considering future assignments. According to the medical team, Rohit's injury could aggravate if he hurts his thumb again while fielding. Therefore, he will miss the 2nd Test.

What next for Rohit?

Rohit is expected to return for the white ball series against Sri Lanka, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting January 3. India will then host New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is in January-February. Australia will visit India to play three ODIs and the Border-Gavaskar series. It remains to be seen if India play a full-strength side in these matches.

India lead the series

India lead the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The Rahul-led side claimed a one-sided win in Chattogram. Bangladesh folded for 324 on Day 5, handing India a 188-run win. Shakib Al Hasan fell for a well-made 108-ball 84. For India, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets between them. India had set a target of 513 runs for the hosts.