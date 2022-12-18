Sports

India claim one-sided win against Bangladesh in 1st test: Takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 18, 2022, 04:08 pm 3 min read

India won the match by 188 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India claimed a one-sided win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram. Bangladesh folded for 324 on Day 5, handing India a 188-run win. Shakib Al Hasan fell for a well-made 108-ball 84. For India, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets between them. India had set a target of 513 runs for the hosts. Here are the key takeaways.

The summary of the 1st Test

India managed 404/10 in the first innings, riding on Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four scalps (4/112). In response, Kuldeep's fifer saw Bangladesh get bowled out for 150. India chose to bat again and declared at 258/2. Shubman Gill and Pujara slammed tons. Bangladesh fell short in the chase despite a strong start from their openers.

Kuldeep adjudged the Player of the Match

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep claimed 5/40 in the first innings and followed it up with another impressive show (3/73). He clocked his career-best figures in a Test match (8/113). Kuldeep, one of the few left-arm wrist-spinners in international cricket, has played just eight Tests since making his debut in 2017. However, he has made his opportunity count in each of his appearances.

Axar continues to shine

Another left-armer, Axar has had a similar trajectory. He has taken at least one wicket in each of his 14 innings so far. Axar claimed 4/77 in the second innings after recording 1/10 in the first against Bangladesh. He has raced to 44 wickets in seven Tests, the most by an Indian after as many matches. He broke Ravichandran Ashwin's record (43 wickets).

Pujara accelerates in a rare knock

Pujara brought up his 19th Test hundred on Day 3. The right-hander managed 102* off 130 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and striking at 78.46. Interestingly, it was his fastest century in Test cricket. Pujara slammed his 19th Test century after smashing 90 in the first innings. He duly capitalized upon his exploits from the County Championship.

The wait ends!

Pujara scored his first Test ton in nearly four years. His 18th Test hundred came against Australia at SCG (193). Notably, Pujara went 51 innings without scoring a hundred. He has amassed 1,558 runs across 52 innings since his 18th Test century. Against Bangladesh, in the first innings, Pujara surpassed former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868) in terms of Test runs.

Career-best knock for Shubman

Youngster Shubman Gill continues to make a strong case for a Test spot. The Indian opener scored 110 in the second innings, his maiden Test century. Shubman made his debut against Australia Down Under in the 2020/21 series. He has since amassed 709 runs across 12 matches at 33.76. The right-handed batter is playing in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Maiden Test ton for Zakir Hasan

Debutant Zakir Hasan's century in the second innings was one of the few positives for Bangladesh. Slamming his maiden Test ton, Zakir fell for 100 after having faced 224 balls in Bangladesh's second innings. Notably, Zakir has become the fifth Bangladesh batter to slam a hundred versus India after Mohammad Ashraful, Tamim Iqbal, Aminul Islam, and Mushfiqur Rahim (twice).

Kohli's run drought in Tests

Indian batter Virat Kohli seems to have regained his Midas touch, having slammed a ton each in T20I (at the Asia Cup) and ODI cricket this year. However, he is yet to be at his best in the longest format. Kohli fell for just one in India's first innings before returning unbeaten later (19*). Kohli averages just 30.00 in Tests this year.