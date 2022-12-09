Sports

Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 09, 2022, 09:54 am 3 min read

Bangladesh won the first two games (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will fight for a historic clean sweep in the third ODI against India on Saturday (December 10). Having clinched the first two games, the Bangla Tigers have already sealed the series and would be high on confidence. On the other hand, India have nothing but pride to play for and they would like to avoid the whitewash. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this affair. Chasing sides have won 15 of 23 ODIs played here. The track is known to provide substantial assistance to bowlers, with the average first innings score being 215. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India still enjoys a 30-7 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format (NR: 1). The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin. Bangladesh, hence, have registered just their second series win against India in ODIs.

Multiple injury concerns in Indian camp

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the series. The same has largely hampered India's plan. KL Rahul would lead the team, and he will have a job in hand. On the other hand, Bangladesh's top order hasn't fired in the series so far. Their bowlers, however, have been brilliant across all phases.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Here are the key performers

Versus Bangladesh, Virat Kohli has smashed 694 runs at 63.09 (50s: 3, 100s; 3). Shreyas Iyer's last six ODI knocks read 80, 24, 49, 80, 28*, 113*, and 50. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has so far scored 138 runs in the series alongside scalping three wickets. Shakib Al Hasan is the only all-rounder with over 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.