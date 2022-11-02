Sports

Litton Das smashes his 8th half-century in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 02, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Litton Das sparkled with his whirlwind knock

Bangladesh opener Litton Das sparkled with his whirlwind knock versus India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. India posted a challenging 184/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat. In response, Litton took the game away from India before rain intervened and reduced play. Litton perished for a well made 27-ball 60. Here we decode his stats.

60 Litton's whirlwind 60 lights up Adelaide

Litton let his intentions known from the start, hammering Arshdeep Singh for three fours in the second over. He was solid versus Bhuvneshwar in the next over, piling three boundaries. He hammered Bhuvi for another his in the latter's third over before bringing up a 21-ball 50 with a maximum off Mohammed Shami. However, a run out ended his stay once play resumed.

Runs 1,378 runs for Litton

Litton struck seven fours and three sixes in his 60-run knock. He struck at 222.22. Litton now has 1,378 runs at an average of 22.22. He has a strike rate of 128.90. He has now surpassed the likes of Reeza Hendricks (1,372) and Fakhar Zaman (1,369) in terms of runs. He is also the fourth Bangladeshi batter with 40-plus sixes (42).

Do you know? Maiden fifty versus India for Litton

Versus India, Litton has amassed 157 runs in seven matches at 22.42. He hit his maiden fifty versus India in the format. He is now the 4th Bangladeshi batter to score 150-plus runs against India after Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah.

Records Second-fastest half-centurion for Bangladesh in T20Is

Litton is the second-fastest half-centurion for Bangladesh in T20Is. His 21-ball effort is only next to Mohammad Ashraful, who brought up his 50 from 20 balls versus West Indies in 2007. Litton has smashed the joint third-fastest fifty against India in T20Is. Cameron Green holds the record (19 balls). Johnson Charles (20 balls) follows suit. Litton and Kumar Sangakkara (21 balls) are next.