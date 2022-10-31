Sports

T20 World Cup: Australian skipper Aaron Finch attains this feat

T20 World Cup: Australian skipper Aaron Finch attains this feat

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 31, 2022, 03:48 pm 1 min read

Finch slammed three sixes against Ireland (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A 63-run knock by skipper Aaron Finch powered Australia to 179/5 against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at The Gabba. Finch led from the front despite losing his opening partner David Warner. The former shut the critics, who had questioned his strike rate in T20I cricket. Finch now has the third-most sixes in T20I cricket.

Fifty Finch slams his 19th T20I half-century

Finch, who had a slow start, duly accelerated in the middle overs against Ireland. He raced to his half-century off 38 balls. Finch now has 19 half-centuries in T20I cricket (21 fifty-plus scores). In the process, he touched the 3,100-run mark in the format. Finch is the first Australian to get to the mark. He departed in the 17th over (63 off 44 balls).

Sixes Third-most sixes in T20I cricket

As stated, Finch now has the third-most sixes in T20I cricket (125). He overtook West Indies' Chris Gayle, who hammered 124 maximums. India's Rohit Sharma (182) and New Zealand's (173) Martin Guptill occupy the top two spots. The likes of Eoin Morgan (120) and Virat Kohli (115) follow Gayle in terms of sixes in the shortest format.