T20 WC, Shadab Khan takes three-fer against Zimbabwe: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 27, 2022, 06:58 pm 1 min read

Shadab Khan has been a vital part of Pakistan's T20I team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shadab Khan claimed figures of 3/23 in his four overs against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner was brilliant in the middle overs as Zimbabwe failed to build significant partnerships. Notably, Pakistan are standing in a crucial game, having narrowly lost to India by four wickets in their opener. Hence, Shadab's spell came just at the right time.

Performance Shadab spins his web

Batting first in Perth, Zimbabwe got off to a solid start as the openers added 42 runs. However, they lost momentum in the middle overs and credit goes to Shadab. He took important wickets of Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, and Regis Chakabva. Besides Shadab, Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets. As a result, Zimbabwe could only post 130/8 in their 20 overs.

Career Performance of Shadab Khan in T20Is

With 90 wickets in 79 games, Shadab is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He is nine scalps away from overtaking Shahid Afridi's tally. While his economy rate reads 7.05, he has three four-fers in the format. He has also scored 383, striking at 137.28. In T20 WC, the 24-year-old has so far claimed 12 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 5.87.