England announce ODI squad for Australia series; Jason Roy returns

Written by V Shashank Oct 25, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Jason Roy has scored 3,954 ODI runs at 40.34 (Source: Twitter/ODI)

England have announced a 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series in Australia post the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Stylish batter Jason Roy has found a calling after being left out of the T20 WC squad. The 50-over duels will take place between November 17 and 22 in Australia. The Adelaide Oval, SCG, and MCG will host the affairs, respectively. Here's more.

Information England's ODI squad for Australia series

England's ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood.

Roy Roy back in the mix

Roy wasn't considered in England's T20 WC squad after a dismal run in white-ball cricket. The opening batter's highest score across 11 international innings read 43. Meanwhile, he scored 51 runs during The Hundred (ducks: 3). He was soon omitted from England's central contract for the 2022-23 season. Roy, who averages over 40 and strikes at 100-plus in ODIs, will eye a dominant return.

Duo Vince, Billings included in the squad

The likes of James Vince and wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings have found themselves in the mix as well. Vince last played an ODI for England in July 2021, striking a 95-ball 102 against Pakistan. The 31-year-old has featured in 19 One-Day Internationals with 480 runs under his belt. Billings, who has 25 ODI caps, hasn't marked an appearance since July 2021 (vs Sri Lanka).

Squad Brook, Livingstone dropped out

Rising English prospect Harry Brook hasn't been considered for the ODI encounters. Brook, who is currently with the English squad for the T20 WC, drops out along with Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, seamers Tymal Mills and Mark Wood. All-rounder Ben Stokes, who is now retired from ODIs, will be joined by Wood, Livingstone, and Brook for the three-match Test series in Pakistan in December.

H2H How have England fared against Australia (ODIs)?

The Englishmen have a 63-84 win-loss record against Australia in 50-over cricket, besides two tied affairs and three no-results. Notably, England scripted a 4-1 triumph on their previous tour Down Under in 2018. England then handed them a 5-0 drubbing at home a few months later. Meanwhile, Australia thumped their rivals 2-1 in their last meet in 2020.