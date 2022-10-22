Sports

Sam Curran registers fourth-best bowling figures in T20 WC history

Sam Curran registers fourth-best bowling figures in T20 WC history

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 06:51 pm 1 min read

England pacer Sam Curran bagged a fifer versus Afghanistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer Sam Curran bagged a fifer versus Afghanistan in their Group 1 match versus England at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Curran picked 5/10 from just 3.4 overs, dismantling the Afghans, who posted 112/10 in 19.4 overs. England need 113 runs to win the match. Curran has scripted several records with his fifer. We decode the same.

Record Maiden Englishman to claim a fifer in T20Is

Slow and short-ball ploys worked for Curran as he ended up with a fifer in T20Is. It's his career-best figure in T20I cricket. Curran now has 33 scalps, averaging 22.84. Most notably, he has become the first English bowler to take a fifer in T20Is. He also overcame his brother Tom Curran (28) in terms of wickets for England.

Information Fourth-best bowling figures in ICC T20 World Cup

Curran has now recorded the fourth-best bowling figures in ICC T20 World Cup. Ajantha Mendis (6/8), Rangana Herath (5/3), and Umar Gul (5/6) have recorded better tallies. Curran is also the 10th bowler to claim a fifer in the T20 World Cup.