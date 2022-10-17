Sports

T20 WC, Sikandar Raza takes Zimbabwe to victory: Key stats

Sikandar Raza played yet another stellar knock as Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener. Batting at number five, the veteran batter smashed a 48-ball 82, an innings laced with five fours and as many sixes. As a result, Zimbabwe posted 174/7 in their allotted 20 overs, recording a comfortable triumph. Here are the key stats.

Raza has been scoring runs for fun this year.

Continuing his stellar run, the 36-year-old made a mockery of Ireland bowlers as runs were flowing in the slog overs.

Zimbabwe were reeling at 37/3 when he came on to bat.

No other batter from the side could cross the 25-run mark.

Raza, who bowls off-spin, also went on to take a wicket.

Milestones Highest score by a Zimbabwe player in T20 WC

Raza smashed the highest individual score by a Zimbabwe player in T20 World Cups. Brendan Taylor previously held the record, having smashed 60* against Australia in 2007. No other Zimbabwe batter has smashed more than three sixes in a T20 WC game. Raza's 82 is also the third-highest score by a player batting at number five or below in the gala event.

Feat Fifth-highest run-scorer in 2022

Raza's tally of 1,243 international runs in 32 games this year is the fifth-highest for any batter. He is behind Babar Azam (1,951), Litton Das (1,576), Jonny Bairstow (1,344), and Mohammad Rizwan (1,282). Raza's average and strike rate this year read 46.03 and 110.29, respectively (50: 7, 100s: 3). His highest score of 135* was recorded in an ODI against Bangladesh in August.

Centuries Three centuries in six innings

Three of Raza's six ODI centuries have been recorded this year. In fact, these hundreds were recorded in a span of six matches. Overall, Raza has scored 645 runs in 15 ODIs in 2022, with his average and strike rate reading 49.61 and 87.16 respectively. (50s: 2, 100s: 3). The veteran has also taken eight wickets in the format this year (Best figures: 3/56).

Form How he has fared in T20Is this year?

He has scored 598 runs in 17 T20Is in 2022, the most for a Zimbabwe player in a calendar year. No other Zimbabwe player has even 500 T20I runs in a calendar year. Raza has been scoring at an astonishing average and strike rate of 42.71 and 154.52 in this period (50s: 5). He has also taken 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.03.

Summary How did the match pan out?

Coming back to the contest, Ireland's decision of bowling first seemed fruitful as Zimbabwe lost three wickets inside Powerplay overs. However, Raza's brilliance guided Zimbabwe to a solid total. Chasing 175, the Irish side lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 143/9 in their 20 overs. Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers, recording figures of 3/23 in four overs.