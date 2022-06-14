Sports

ZIM vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 14, 2022, 01:05 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan have beaten Zimbabwe in all departments (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe eye a compensatory win as they face a belligerent-looking Afghanistan in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. Having lost the T20I series by 2-0, the hosts would be keen on a dominant finish. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan is a far more competent side on paper. They would be seeking a clean-sweep in Harare. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this affair. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app (4:30 PM IST). It is a good batting wicket, averaging a first-innings total of 159. Sides batting first have won 20 of the 31 T20Is played here. Both pacers and spinners have had their share of successes in the last two fixtures.

ZIM vs AFG Can Zimbabwe trump a well-oiled Afghanistan?

Zimbabwe have in-form batters in Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, and Sikandar Raza. They can't afford to have a poor show else it's a whitewash defeat for the hosts. Tendai Chatara and spinner Ryan Burl have been consistent on the bowling front. For Afghanistan, the hopes would be pinned on Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Najibullah Zadran. Rashid Khan could pose troublesome for the rivals.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Afghanistan enjoy a 13-1 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in this format. Their only defeat was during the tri-series involving hosts Bangladesh in 2019. Zimbabwe (156/3) had clinched a seven-wicket triumph, with opener Hamilton Masakadza notching a 42-ball 71.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Zimbabwe (probable XI): Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (captain), Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano. Afghanistan (probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, leg-spinner Rashid Khan has pocketed 106 scalps for Afghanistan in 59 T20Is. He averages 12.84. Hazratullah Zazai has smashed 138 runs in four T20Is played this year. He averages 46.00. Sikandar Raza's last two performances read 41(21) and 45(31). The middle-order batter has 685 runs in T20Is. Tendai Chatara has 42 scalps in 37 T20Is. The right-arm quick averages 24.30.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Regis Chakabva, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Innocent Kaia, Mohammad Nabi, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tendai Chatara, Rashid Khan. Fantasy XI (option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Regis Chakabva, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Innocent Kaia, Mohammad Nabi, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Nijat Masood, Rashid Khan, Tendai Chatara.