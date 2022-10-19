Sports

Steve Smith could be snubbed for Australia's World Cup opener

Steve Smith could be snubbed for Australia's World Cup opener

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 19, 2022, 03:29 pm 2 min read

Steve Smith might not find a place in his side's starting XI (Source: Twitter/@stevesmith49)

Australian batter Steve Smith might not find a place in his side's starting XI in the opening ICC T20 World Cup match versus New Zealand. Australia's Chairman of Selectors George Bailey indicated the same. Bailey said he feels Smith might not be included in the playing XI and will be drafted in if the situation demands later on. Here are the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smith is a valuable figure for the Aussies but the champions have plenty of players fighting to get into the side.

It's a blow for Smith with Bailey being upfront regarding the plans of the Aussie side.

Smith hasn't quite been able to showcase his potential in the format of late for Australia and therefore the merit factor has come into play.

Views Bailey shares his views on Smith's presence

Bailey said all 15 members of the Aussie squad have a role to play in the tourney. "I think all the members of our 15 have a role to play but I don't think that will be starting in the 11 for Steve," Bailey said as per Cricbuzz. "I think that... should we need a role from him at some stage, then absolutely."

Story Smith's last fifty came in November 2019

Of late, Smith has managed scores of 35, 8, 9, 17, and 7* for the Aussies in his last five international appearances. In the warm-up fixture versus India recently, Smith could only muster 11 runs. Since his 80*-run knock versus Pakistan in November 2019, Smith has failed to smash a single fifty. In 22 innings, he has surpassed 40 runs on two occasions.

Information Decoding Smith's numbers in the shortest format

Overall, Smith has mustered 1,004 runs in the 20-over format for Australia at an average of 25.74. He has plundered four half-centuries with the best of 90. In 234 matches in T20s, he has 4,800 runs at 29.81.

Do you know? What can be Australia's XI versus the Kiwis?

Australia's probable XI versus the Kiwis: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa.