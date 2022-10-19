Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Shakib claims top spot among all-rounders

ICC T20I Rankings: Shakib claims top spot among all-rounders

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 19, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Shakib averaged 51.33 in the New Zealand tri-series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has claimed the top spot in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders (men's). Shakib reached the pinnacle after faring well in the tri-series involving New Zealand and Pakistan. He slammed back-to-back half-centuries during Bangladesh's final two matches. Shakib overtook Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi to clinch the top billing. Here are further details.

Run Shakib averaged 51.33 in the tri-series

Although Bangladesh remained win-less in the tri-series, Shakib was impressive with the bat. He finished as their leading run-scorer, having slammed 154 runs at an average of 51.33. The left-handed batter had a staggering strike rate of 150.98 throughout the series. Shakib (266) now has a lead of 20 points over Nabi (246) at the top of the rankings

Numbers How has Shakib fared in 2022?

Shakib has had a mixed year as far as T20I cricket is concerned. While he has scored 305 runs in 10 games, he has taken just five wickets. The left-handed batter has slammed three T20I half-centuries this year. The 35-year-old certainly has to put up a better show if Bangladesh intend to make a mark in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Information T20I Rankings: Here are the top six all-rounders

Shakib and Nabi are the only players with over 200 points in the T20I Rankings for all-rounders. Moeen Ali (188), JJ Smit (183), Wanindu Hasaranga (176), and Hardik Pandya (173) follow the duo on the list.

Batting Mohammad Rizwan tops the batting charts

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan continues to top the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. He extended his lead (861) after his consistent run during the tri-series in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav (838), who has been on a roll lately, sits second. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (808) follows SKY on the tally. The trio will battle it our in the impending ICC event.

Information NZ's Glenn Phillips jumps 13 spots

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips jumped as many as 13 places to take the 10th spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. The right-handed batter smashed 130 runs from five matches in the tri-series. He struck at an astonishing 180.56 and averaged 43.33.