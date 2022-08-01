Sports

ZIM vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 01, 2022, 07:04 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe have won two of their last seven T20Is against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a quintessential win in the last game, Bangladesh seek a series win over Zimbabwe in the decider on Tuesday. The duo of Mosaddek Hossain (5/20) and Litton Das (56) proved overpowering for the hosts. Zimbabwe, who won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier of late, will be backing themselves for a top-notch exhibition. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this fixture. Sides batting first have won 22 of 34 T20Is played here. Anything around 160-165 could be a competitive score at this venue. It will be a cloudy affair, but the rains aren't being foretold. Pacers can be a handful in these conditions. The match will be live-stream on the Fancode app (4:30 PM IST).

Information A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Bangladesh enjoy a 12-6 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in 20-overs cricket. The Bangla Tigers bested the hosts on their previous tour in 2021, clinching a 2-1 win. Interestingly, Zimbabwe have lost five of their last seven matches against Bangladesh in this format.

Injury Nurul ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour

Nurul Hasan, who was captaining the visitors in T20Is, will miss the remainder of the Zimbabwe tour underway. The wicket-keeper batter suffered a finger injury in the second outing, which Bangladesh won by seven wickets. The Bangla Tigers have announced Mosaddek as the stand-in skipper for the last fixture. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah has been added to the squad as Nurul's replacement.

ZIM vs BAN Can Zimbabwe humble Bangladesh in the coveted encounter?

Zimbabwe have the pedigree to overthrow the visitors. Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams remain the go-to men among the batters. Regis Chakabva can be backed to fare well. For Bangladesh, Litton Das is a must-see player, given he cherishes facing Zimbabwe in this format. Afif Hossain and Anamul Haque are bankable candidates as well. Mustafizur Rahman's pace variations could trouble the hosts.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Munim Shahriar, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain (captain), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Stats Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Sikandar Raza has belted 516 runs in T20Is played this year. He averages 43.00, with four fifties. Richard Ngarava has snared 22 wickets at an economy of 8.08. Against Zimbabwe, Litton Das has aggregated 281 runs at 46.83 (50s: 3). Seamer Mustafizur Rahman has captured 90 scalps at 20.60. All-rounder Wesley Madhevere has scored 790 runs (50s: 7). He has also claimed nine wickets.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman (vc), Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sean Williams (vc), Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman (c), Luke Jongwe, Hasan Mahmud.