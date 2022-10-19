Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Ireland beat Scotland: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 19, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Curtis Campher starred for Ireland in the contest (Source: Twitter/@iCC)

Ireland have defeated Scotland by six wickets, keeping their hopes alive of qualifying for the Super 12 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It was a high-scoring contest that saw many twists and turns. The Irish side chased down 177 with an over to spare as Curtis Campher starred with an unbeaten 72. The Group B points table has gotten interesting.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Scotland posted 176/5 after electing to bat first at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. While Michael Jones smashed 86 off 55 balls, skipper Richie Berrington contributed with 37 runs. In reply, Ireland lost four wickets inside the first 10 overs. However, Campher and George Dockrell's unbeaten 119-run stand for the fifth wicket took Ireland over the line. Dockrell scored an unbeaten 27-ball 39.

Campher Feats for Curtis Campher

Campher, who scored 72 off 32 balls, recorded his maiden half-century in T20Is. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes as his strike rate read 225. He is now the only all-rounder with a fifty and hat-trick in T20 World Cups. Notably, Campher also took a couple of wickets with the ball, recording 2/9 in two overs.

Jones Michael Jones smashes the highest score by an Associate player

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Michael Jones recorded the highest score by an Associate player in T20 World Cups. The opener scored 86 off 55 balls, a knock that was laced with six boundaries and four maximums. He eventually fell prey to Joshua Little in the penultimate over of the innings. No other batter from the side Scotland side could cross the 40-run mark.

Partnership Curtis Campher and George Dockrell's partnership

Campher's 119-run stand with Dockrell is the joint-highest for the fifth wicket in T20 WC history. Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik added as many runs against Australia in the 2007 event. It is also the highest stand for Ireland in the global event. Overall, it was the seventh century partnership and the third-highest stand by an Ireland pair in T20Is.

Equation Group B: Who will go through?

As the Group B points table is now wide open, any two teams can qualify. While Zimbabwe have won their only game so far, both Scotland and Ireland have one win in two games. West Indies lost their only encounter which they have played so far. The aforementioned teams must now also focus winning games by certain margins as NRR can come into play.