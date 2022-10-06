Sports

Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of India ODIs, T20 World Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 06, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Dwaine Pretorius has sustained a fracture in his left thumb (Source: Twitter/ @ICC)

In a major blow for Team South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India and the subsequent T20 World Cup. The all-rounder sustained a fracture in his left thumb during the third T20I against India on Tuesday (October 4) in Indore. Marco Jansen has been named his replacement in the ODI seres.

Statement What did the chief medical officer say?

CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra stated Dwaine Pretorius' injury demands surgery. "The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention," said Manjra as per ESPNcricinfo. "Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa." He added "normal rehabilitation procedures will be followed" to ensure the all-rounder's speedy return to the field.

Stats How has Pretorius fared this year?

Pretorius' injury is indeed untimely as his attributes and skills makes him an asset in the T20 format. Moreover, he has been in sublime form this year. Across all T20s in 2022, the 33-year-old has scored 408 runs in 33 games at an average of 28.75. The right-arm pacer has also taken 33 wickets with his economy rate being 9.08.

Available Options Who'll replace Pretorius in the World Cup squad?

While Jansen has replaced Pretorius in the ODI squad, he's also in contention to seal the WC berth. The left-arm pacer, who can also contribute with the bat, is a standby player in SA's WC squad. All-rounders Bjorn Fortuin and Andile Phehlukwayo are the other two reserves. As Fortuin is a spinner, a toss-up would be between Phehlukwayo and Jansen

Number Game What do the numbers say?

Having played 38 games, Phehlukwayo has 45 T20I wickets at an economy rate of 8.69. While he doesn't have much as a batter in the format, the southpaw has two ODI fifties. Coming to Jansen, he has played just one T20I so far. Overall in the format, he has 17 wickets in 22 outings with his economy being a tad over 8.

Team dynamics Who fits in the team's dynamics?

In Parnell, SA have a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder and hence, they won't sweat much over Pretorius' ouster. Going by the numbers, Phehlukwayo has an edge but the squad already has three prominent right-arm pacers in Rabada, Ngidi and Nortje. Jansen provides a left-arm fast-bowling option and can get good bounce on Australian tracks. Hence, the team management and selectors have some brainstorming to do.