Sports

South Africa crush India in 3rd T20I: Key takeaways

South Africa crush India in 3rd T20I: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Oct 04, 2022, 10:46 pm 3 min read

SA reduced India to 86/5 within eight overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa snatched a morale-lifting 49-run win against India in the third T20I on Tuesday. Put to bat, the Proteas hammered the hosts left, right, and center to rack up 227/3. Rilee Rossouw (100*) was brilliant, and so was David Miller, who smacked three sixes in the end. For India, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant were the only positives (178/10). Here are the takeaways.

Knock A Rilee Rossouw show

Rossouw, who registered ducks in the first two T20Is, blasted his way to a 48-ball 100* in the final duel. Interestingly, he was dropped by Mohammed Siraj in the ninth over, a move that proved costly for Team India. The southpaw punished the hosts thereafter. Rossouw couldn't have asked for a better show than a maiden T20I ton right before the T20 World Cup.

Duo Rohit, Bavuma fare poorly

It was another forgettable affair for Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma (3), who was dismissed for ducks in the last two duels. It's a worrying sign for SA ahead of the T20 WC. Rohit Sharma needs to buckle up too, given Kagiso Rabada floored him for a duck. As per Kausthub Gudipati, Rohit now holds 43 single-digit scores in men's T20Is, most for any batter.

De Kock De Kock's love-affair with India continues

Quinton de Kock took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners as he bashed his 13th fifty in T20Is. The wicket-keeper batter was under scrutiny for showcasing poor intent in the second T20I. He meant business this time around, piling a sublime 43-ball 68. De Kock clocked his fourth half-century against India, the joint-most alongside Nicholas Pooran and Colin Munro.

Bowlers A poor show from Indian bowlers

SA literally toyed with the Indian attack in the last two fixtures. As per Kausthub Gudipati, it was the second instance when India conceded 200-plus in back-to-back T20Is. Sri Lanka had belted them in Nagpur and Mohali in 2009. Harshal Patel conceded 40-plus runs yet again. Seamer Deepak Chahar (1/48) conceded 39 runs in his last two overs. Mohammed Siraj (0/44) wasn't effective either.

Performance Pant, DK shine; Iyer falters

Pant opened the innings with KL Rahul being rested for this duel. The attacking batter smacked 27(14), striking five boundaries. Hard hitter DK, who was sent at number 4, unleashed a carnage onto SA. He tonked four fours and as many sixes, racing to a quickfire 46 before being bowled out for a fancy hit. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer (1) failed to seize this opportunity.

Information India's worst T20I defeat at home

It is important to note that India have suffered their worst-ever defeat in T20I cricket at home (by runs). They lost the match by 49 runs. Their previous-worst T20I defeat at home came in 2016 (New Zealand beat them by 47 runs in Nagpur).