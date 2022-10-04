Sports

South Africa thrash India in 3rd T20I, earn consolation win

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 04, 2022, 10:38 pm 3 min read

South Africa successfully defended 227 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa thrashed India in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The Proteas defended 227 after a phenomenal ton from Rilee Rossouw (100*) fueled their innings. Each of the five South African bowlers scalped at least one wicket. The visitors ended India's bid to complete a whitewash in the three-match series. India earlier won in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

Match How did the match pan out?

SA had a decent start after India elected to field. Quinton capitalized upon his form, while Temba Bavuma fell on 3. The former smashed a 43-ball 68, sharing a 90-run stand with Rossouw. Rossouw's blistering century powered SA to 227/3. India lost Rohit early before Dinesh Karthik (46) launched his attack. The hosts kept attacking despite losing successive wickets. They eventually fell short (178/10).

Quinton Quinton completes 2,000 T20I runs

Quinton, who looked rusty in the series opener, raced to his half-century off just 33 balls. It was his 13th half-century in T20I cricket. During his knock, the left-handed batter became just the second South African with over 2,000 runs in the shorts format. David Miller achieved this feat in Guwahati. Nevertheless, Quinton smashed 68 off 43 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes).

Information SA's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket

Quinton now has the most runs for South Africa in T20I cricket. He has racked up 2,032 runs from 72 T20Is at a strike rate of 134.12 so far. He is now four runs ahead of second-placed Miller (2,028).

Century Maiden T20I ton for Rossouw

Although South Africa lost Quinton in the 13th over, Rossouw kept the Proteas afloat. The latter touched the 50-run mark off just 27 balls. He shared two 50+ stands with Quinton and Tristan Stubbs, respectively. Rossouw eventually completed his maiden century in T20I cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls (7 fours and 8 sixes).

Milestone Rossouw completes 500 T20I runs

Rossouw made his T20I debut in November 2014 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. In 21 T20Is, he has racked up 558 runs at an average of 37.20. He has a brilliant strike rate of 152.87 in the format. The tally includes four 50+ scores. Rossouw has smashed 53 fours and 25 sixes in T20I cricket so far.

Rohit Unwanted records for Rohit

Indian skipper Rohit recorded a 2-ball duck in the run-chase. He has become the first Indian to register 10 ducks in T20Is. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have five and four ducks, respectively. Interestingly, Rohit now has the most single-digit scores in men's T20Is (43). He overtook Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who recorded 42 such scores in his career.

SKY SKY completes 800 T20I runs in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav continues to break records in 2022. Although his stay was cut short in the 3rd T20I, he attained another distinction. He became the first-ever Indian to complete 800 T20I runs in a calendar year. Earlier, SKY broke Shikhar Dhawan's record of scoring the most T20I runs by an Indian in a year (689). The former has hammered 51 T20I sixes this year.

Information Second-fastest South African to 50 T20I wickets

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi took two wickets in the match. He became the second-fastest SA bowler to 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Ngidi reached the landmark in 32 matches, one more than Imran Tahir. The former broke the record of Dale Steyn (35 matches).