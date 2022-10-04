Sports

Quinton de Kock slams 13th T20I fifty, smashes these records

Quinton de Kock slams 13th T20I fifty, smashes these records

Written by V Shashank Oct 04, 2022, 09:02 pm 2 min read

De Kock has become SA's leading run-getter in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock whipped a 43-ball 68 in the third and final T20I against India on Tuesday. The southpaw clubbed six fours and four sixes before being run-out in the 13th over. He now holds the joint-most fifties against India in the format (4). He also breached the 2,000-run mark, becoming SA's leading run-getter in T20Is. Here's more.

T20Is A look at his T20I numbers

De Kock debuted in the format against New Zealand in 2012. The stylish batter has since amassed 2,032 runs while averaging a healthy 32.25. He has struck at 134.12 and owns 13 half-centuries to his name. At home, de Kock has smashed 645 runs at 32.25. Meanwhile, he has tonked 1,009 and 378 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 37.37 and 23.62, respectively.

Runs SA's highest run-getter in T20I cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock (2,032) pipped David Miller (2,028) to become SA's leading run-scorer in T20Is. Notably, Miller held this record after bashing a 47-ball 106* against India in the second T20I in Guwahati. De Kock's innings saw him surpass Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad (2,015) and Australian hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell (2,024). De Kock is the 21st batter to breach the 2,000-run mark in T20Is.

Stats Joint-most fifties against India (T20Is)

De Kock's love affair with India in limited-overs needs a mention. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has joined West Indies' skipper Nicholas Pooran and New Zealand's Colin Munro among batters with the most half-centuries against India in T20Is (4). He also chimed in a 48-ball 69* in the last game. Besides, de Kock has scored 1,013 runs versus India in ODIs, averaging 63.31.

Innings How did SA's innings pan out?

Put to bat, SA lost their skipper Temba Bavuma for a paltry total (3) in the fifth over. De Kock found an able Rilee Rossouw, fetching 90 runs for the second wicket. Later, Rossouw took over and whacked his maiden T20I ton (48-ball 100*), piloting SA to 227/3. For India, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar picked a wicket each.