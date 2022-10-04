Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: South Africa compile mammoth 227/3

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 04, 2022, 08:47 pm 2 min read

Quinton de Kock smashed 68 off 43 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A blistering knock from top-order batter Rilee Rossouw powered South Africa to a mammoth 227/3 in the third T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Rossouw, who recorded back-to-back ducks, slammed his maiden century in T20I cricket. Earlier, a 43-ball 68 from Quinton de Kock set the tone of South Africa's innings. The Indian bowlers yet again struggled in the death overs.

PP SA managed 48/1 in the Powerplay

South Africa had a decent start after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field. Quinton cashed in on his knock from the 2nd T20I, while SA captain Temba Bavuma continued his lean patch. The latter departed for an 8-ball 3. Rossouw counter-attacked from the moment he arrived in the middle. South Africa racked up 48/1 in the Powerplay.

Quinton Quinton slams his 13th T20I fifty

Quinton, who looked rusty in the series opener, raced to his half-century off just 33 balls. It was his 13th half-century in T20I cricket. During his knock, the left-handed batter became just the second South African with over 2,000 runs in the shorts format. David Miller achieved this feat in Guwahati. Nevertheless, Quinton smashed 68 off 43 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes).

Information Most T20I runs for SA

Quinton has the most runs for South Africa in T20I cricket. He now owns 2,032 runs from 72 T20Is at a strike rate of 134.12. He is now four runs ahead of second-placed Miller (2,028).

Rossouw Maiden T20I ton for Rossouw

Although SA lost Quinton in the 13th over, Rilee Rossouw kept the Proteas afloat. The latter touched the 50-run mark off just 27 balls. He shared a 90-run stand with Quinton for the second wicket. Rossouw added another half-century stand with Tristan Stubbs. The top-order batter eventually completed his maiden century in T20I cricket. His century came off just 48 deliveries.