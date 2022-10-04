Sports

When will injured Jonny Bairstow return to international cricket?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 04, 2022, 07:21 pm 3 min read

Jonny Bairstow has been out of action due to an injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England batter Jonny Bairstow has confirmed that he won't be taking the field for the rest of the year. However, the dashing batter can't wait for 2023 to get underway as he wants to return sooner than later. Bairstow provided an update on his injury through a post on social media. He also shared pictures of his swollen leg.

Injury How did Jonny Bairstow get injured?

Bairstow suffered an ankle dislocation while playing golf in Leeds last month. The senior batter had slipped on the golf course, which caused harm to his lower leg. The freak injury not only ruled him out of the South Africa Test series but also from the ICC T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old subsequently underwent surgery and is now looking to make a comeback.

Statement Bairstow opens up on his pain

Bairstow revealed that his recovery needs time as he has injuries in multiple areas. "The actual injury was as such... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," the post read. "All in all I have done a proper job!"

Statement Bairstow underwent a successful surgery

While Bairstow's surgery was successful, he still needs some more time to recover. Bairstow now needs to take care of his swollen leg. "On the positive side the operation went well and I am now 3 weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed," mentioned Bairstow. "It's now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again."

Information Bairstow to miss important assignments

Bairstow will miss England's Test tour of Pakistan in December this year. He is also doubtful for the Test series in February 2023. His main target, however, will be to return for the home Ashes series and the ODI World Cup in India next year.

Form Bairstow was in red-hot form this year

Bairstow's injury was indeed untimely as he was enjoying a purple patch in 2022. With 1,061 runs in 10 games, he's currently the highest run-scorer in Test matches this year. His tally of six centuries is also the highest, and to note, he has struck at an astonishing rate of 76. Hence, England would want him to return soon.

Performance Bairstow's injury leaves a massive void

The 33-year-old has been a vital part of the resurgent and fearless England Test team. He has been an ambassador of the team's newly-found 'Bazball' approach as his aggressive batting has troubled some prominent bowlers. Ever since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the Test team, Bairstow has scored 681 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 96.59.

Stats How Bairstow fared in T20s this year?

Alongside red-ball cricket, Bairstow was pretty impressive in T20s as well. In 14 matches in the format this year, the dasher scored 400 runs with his average and strike rate being 28.57 and 143.36 respectively. He also has three fifty-plus scores in this period, and England would be ruing his absence in the upcoming T20 World Cup.