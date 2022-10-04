Sports

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022, India hammer UAE: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 04, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

Jemimah Rodrigues clubbed her ninth WT20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women claimed a mammoth 104-run win over UAE Women in their third game of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Jemimah Rodrigues obliterated the rival attack with a 45-ball 75*, piloting India to 178/5. UAE (74/4) surrendered the tie after early setbacks to ensure a three-match winning streak for INDW in the tournament. Here are the key stats.

Opting to bat, India Women were reduced to 19/3, having lost Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, and Dayalan Hemalatha. Deepti Sharma then joined hands with Rodrigues to plunder 128 runs for the fourth wicket. In response, UAEW played a sluggish brand of cricket after falling to 5/3 in 1.5 overs. Kavisha Egodage (54-ball 30*) and Khushi Sharma (50-ball 29) failed to up the ante.

Rodrigues has had consistent returns in WT20Is this year. The middle-order batter had whacked 146 runs while averaging a phenomenal 73.00 in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She has looked ominous in the Asia Cup, having clubbed 76 against Sri Lanka, and now a 45-ball 75* against UAE. Rodrigues, who clocked her ninth WT20I fifty, struck 11 fours as she tallied 1,424 runs at 32.36.

All-rounder Deepti deserves a huge round of praise, having cracked a clutch 49-ball 64. It was her maiden WT20I fifty. She hit five fours and two sixes before Suraksha Kotte drew curtains to her stay. Deepti now owns 708 runs in the format at 24.41. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/20) has raced to 48 scalps at 17.91.

As per ESPNcricinfo, it was INDW's second-biggest margin of a win (run-wise) in T20Is. Their 142-run win over Malaysia Women in 2018 remains intact. Notably, INDW handed a 100-run drubbing to Barbados Women in the 2022 CWG. In total, there have been only three instances where INDW have won by 100 or more runs in the format.

Six-time winners India Women are atop the Women's Asia Cup 2022 standings, with three wins in as many matches. They enjoy a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.860, with Pakistan Women (+3.059) trailing them. India had bested Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their tournament opener, followed by a 30-run triumph over Malaysia. UAEW are seated sixth, with losses against SLW and INDW.