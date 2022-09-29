Sports

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Harbhajan, Raina set to feature

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina will be appearing in the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Harbhajan will be playing for Delhi Bulls. Raina has been roped in by Deccan Gladiators. The league will commence on November 23, 2022. The previous edition saw Deccan Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls in the final to lift the trophy. Here's more.

Duo Raina and Bhajji are currently occupied in different tournaments

Raina is currently playing for the India Legends at the Road Safety World Series 2022. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side has reached the final of the tournament after beating Australia Legends in the semis. Meanwhile, Bhajji is currently playing in second season of the Legends League Cricket. The ace spinner is leading the Manipal Tigers.

In the ongoing Legends Cricket League (other T20), Bhajji has done an able job. He has taken six wickets in four matches with the best show of 2/16. Meanwhile, Raina has scored of 33, 9*, 12, 10*, and 11 for India Legends.

In 268 T20 matches, Bhajji has claimed 235 scalps at 26.35. The 42-year-old finished with three four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Raina played 336 T20 games, scoring a total of 8,654 runs at 32.17. He hammered four tons and 53 fifties.

In the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 League, eight teams will be taking part. Team Abu Dhabi, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and Morrisville Samp Army are the eight franchises. There are several present stars roped in by the organizers. The list includes Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and David Miller.