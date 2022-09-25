Sports

Tim David smashes his maiden T20I fifty for Australia

Tim David smashes his maiden T20I fifty for Australia

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 25, 2022, 09:09 pm 1 min read

Tim David smashed his maiden T20I fifty for Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Tim David smashed his maiden T20I fifty for Australia in the third match versus India on Sunday. Australia were reduced to 117/6 at one stage after a brisk start but David helped his side get to 186/7 in the end. David went on to hit a 27-ball 54. He showed his big-hitting skills at the death. Here's more.

David David smashes a fine fifty versus India

David smashed two fours and four sixes during his stay. He struck at 200.00 before ultimately perishing against Harshal Patel in the final over. He shared a fifty-plus stand for the seventh wicket alongside Daniel Sams. David showed his range by bludgeoning Bhuvi in the 18th over. He smashed Harshal for a six in the first ball of the final over before perishing.

Information 74 runs across three matches for Australia

David made his debut in T20Is for Singapore in 2019. He played for Singapore till March 2020. David then opted to play for his native Australia. He made his debut in the first match in this series. His scores read 18, 2, and 54.

Information Overall numbers in T20Is

David has amassed 503 runs across 14 T20Is. He has an average of 41.92. He now has four half-centuries. David has a SR of 159.18.