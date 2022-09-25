Sports

India restrict Australia to 186/7 in third T20I

Sep 25, 2022

Axar Patel claimed 3/33 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia managed 175/8 versus India in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. Cameron Green handed Aussies the perfect start, smashing a whirlwind fifty. However, India fought back in the middle overs to get things under control. Axar Patel, in particular, was top-notch, claiming 3/33. Australia finished on 186/7 in the end. Tim David scored a sparkling fifty.

Green Green blasts his way through

Green piled up 12 runs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first over. He maintained a similar intensity against left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who conceded 11. Green wasn't to be stopped as he dispatched Jasprit Bumrah for a four and two sixes next. He belted Axar for three fours in the fourth over. He brought up his fifty from 19 balls before getting out to Bhuvi.

Information Green hammers fastest fifty against India

As per Cricbuzz, Green now holds the fastest fifty versus India (19 balls). He broke the record of Johnson Charles, who faced 20 balls in 2016. Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara is the third-fastest (21 balls) 2009. Green now has the joint fourth-fastest for Australia in T20Is.

PP overs Australia manage 66/2 in the PP overs

Green was at his sublime best in the PP overs. He smashed a 21-ball 52. As per Cricbuzz, 52 runs by Green is the most by a batter in powerplay overs in a T20I game against India. He surpassed Johnson Charles' 51 runs in Lauderhill in 2016. On the other hand, Aaron Finch departed for a 7-ball 6. He was dismissed by Axar Patel.

Overs 7-15 India fight back in the middle overs

India fought back and controlled the middle overs. Four Aussie wickets were lost in overs between 7-15. In the 8th over, Glenn Maxwell was run out. Yuzvendra Chahal then got Steve Smith, who charged down the track and was stumped. Australia had a big 13th over before Axar came in and got Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade. Aussies managed 57 runs during this phase.

Bowling Another poor day for Bhuvneshwar Kumar; Bumrah falters

Senior Indian pacer Bhuvi was predictable and after the hammering he received in the PP overs, the ploy to give him the 18th over backfired. Tim David was all over him as he conceded 21. He finished with 1/39 from three overs. Meanwhile, Bumrah conceded 50 runs which is the most ever by him in a T20I, surpassing 2/47 in 4 overs vs WI.

Death overs David and Sams help Australia in the death overs

Australia crawled their way back in the death overs (16-20). David and Daniel Sams smashed the Indian bowlers, who went a bit awry with the offerings. India gave away 21 and 18 runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively. David and Sams brought up their fifty-plus stand off just 26 balls. Harshal Patel bowled an excellent 20th over to restrict Australia under 190.