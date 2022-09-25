Suryakumar Yadav smashes his 7th T20I fifty: Key stats
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav dazzled versus Australia in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. Surya smashed a superb 69 from just 36 balls. Coming to the crease at a crucial juncture in the game, SKY shared a defining stand alongside Virat Kohli to help India stay alive in the run-chase. Australia managed 186/7 in 20 overs earlier. Here's more.
Suryakumar showed his character, hammering fluent 69. He brought up his fifty from just 29 balls. SKY pummelled five fours and five maximums, striking at 191.67. He smashed his 7th fifty. Surya now has 926 runs at 37.04. He has gone past 50 sixes in the format (54). He has also hit 83 fours.