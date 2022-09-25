Sports

Suryakumar Yadav smashes his 7th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 25, 2022, 10:26 pm 1 min read

SKY hammered 69 versus the Aussies (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav dazzled versus Australia in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. Surya smashed a superb 69 from just 36 balls. Coming to the crease at a crucial juncture in the game, SKY shared a defining stand alongside Virat Kohli to help India stay alive in the run-chase. Australia managed 186/7 in 20 overs earlier. Here's more.

Career stats Surya races to 926 runs

Suryakumar showed his character, hammering fluent 69. He brought up his fifty from just 29 balls. SKY pummelled five fours and five maximums, striking at 191.67. He smashed his 7th fifty. Surya now has 926 runs at 37.04. He has gone past 50 sixes in the format (54). He has also hit 83 fours.