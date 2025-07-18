'Circle': Kangana, Madhavan's psychological thriller to release on Dussehra

Production details

'Circle' is a pan-India film shot in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Circle is a pan-India film shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The filming process has been ongoing for nearly a year. The final scenes were recently filmed at Club Illusion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Ravindran of Trident Art confirmed the title of the film and praised Ranaut's popularity, especially in the southern states. "It is a Dusshera release. We shall dub the film in Malayalam," he told the outlet.