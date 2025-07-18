'Circle': Kangana, Madhavan's psychological thriller to release on Dussehra
What's the story
Actors Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, who were last seen together in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its 2015 sequel, are reuniting after a decade for a psychological thriller titled Circle. The filming has wrapped up and the project will be released on Dussehra 2025, reported Deccan Chronicle.
Production details
'Circle' is a pan-India film shot in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Circle is a pan-India film shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The filming process has been ongoing for nearly a year. The final scenes were recently filmed at Club Illusion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Ravindran of Trident Art confirmed the title of the film and praised Ranaut's popularity, especially in the southern states. "It is a Dusshera release. We shall dub the film in Malayalam," he told the outlet.
Film's uniqueness
A first-of-its-kind psychological thriller
Insiders have described Circle as a first-of-its-kind psychological thriller, sparking curiosity among fans about the nature of the characters and plot. The film has been shot across various locations in India, including Ooty, Jaipur, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The film is directed by AL Vijay.