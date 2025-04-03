Akshay Kumar confirms 'Kesari 3,' based on Hari Singh Nalwa
What's the story
During the grand trailer launch of Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi on Thursday, actor Akshay Kumar confirmed the third installment of the Kesari franchise.
According to The Indian Express, he revealed that it will revolve around General Hari Singh Nalwa, the first commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj, the army of the Sikh Empire.
"We have to prepare for Kesari 3 now. Aaj subah hi baat karahe the iss baare mein (We were discussing this in the morning)," Kumar announced.
Historical insights
Kumar discussed General Nalwa's significant role in Sikh history
Further, Kumar emphasized Nalwa's importance in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army, where he was the Governor of Kashmir, Hazara, and Peshawar.
"We are thinking of making it on Hari Singh Nalwa, what do you guys say? Punjab ka roop dikhaayenge sabko (We will show everyone Punjab's form)," he said.
Nalwa is famous for defeating Afghans and was instrumental in thwarting attacks on Punjab through the Khyber Pass.
Language controversy
Kumar addressed the use of explicit language in 'Kesari 2'
Kumar also spoke about the curse words used in Kesari 2.
He said, "Yes, I used this word. I am amazed to see that you noticed this, but the phrase 'you are still a slave' didn't grab your attention."
"Wasn't it a big gaali for you? Usse badi gaali aur kuch nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you had said that they used the word 'slave' rather than you talking about 'F you.'"
Upcoming release
'Kesari 2' set to release on April 18
The original Kesari movie, released in 2019, was inspired by the true tale of the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan fighters.
Kesari 2, which also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, revolves around the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the ensuing courtroom battle spearheaded by lawyer C Sankaran Nair.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it will hit screens on April 18.