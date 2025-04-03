What's the story

During the grand trailer launch of Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi on Thursday, actor Akshay Kumar confirmed the third installment of the Kesari franchise.

According to The Indian Express, he revealed that it will revolve around General Hari Singh Nalwa, the first commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj, the army of the Sikh Empire.

"We have to prepare for Kesari 3 now. Aaj subah hi baat karahe the iss baare mein (We were discussing this in the morning)," Kumar announced.