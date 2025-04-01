What's the story

Netflix's latest drama series, Adolescence, has taken the UK and the world by storm.

The show, which has acquired 66.3 million views globally, tackles the difficult subject of a 13-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl at school. It also tackles the issue of social media's involvement in the matter.

As part of an initiative to promote awareness, Adolescence will now be shown in all UK secondary schools, sparking vital conversations about online safety and youth violence.