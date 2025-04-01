'Insidious 6' release date confirmed, new horrors await in 2025
What's the story
Sony Pictures has officially confirmed the release date for the sixth installment of the Insidious horror franchise, Insidious 6.
The film will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.
The announcement comes after the success of Insidious: The Red Door, which was released in 2023.
The Insidious series has been a global box office success, grossing over $730 million worldwide.
Spin-off distinction
'Insidious 6' is separate from 'Thread: An Insidious Tale'
Details about the plot and cast of Insidious 6 remain under wraps.
There's no word on whether series regulars like Patrick Wilson and Leigh Whannell will return for this installment.
Notably, according to Variety, Insidious 6 is not to be confused with Thread: An Insidious Tale, a spin-off film headlined by Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani.
The spin-off is currently being written and directed by Jeremy Slater.
Franchise success
'Insidious' series: A brief history
Since its creation by James Wan and Whannell in 2010, the Insidious franchise has dominated the horror genre.
The series has seen distributors come and go over the years, with Sony being the current distributor and Blumhouse Productions remaining a constant behind its success.
The franchise consists of five films: Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Insidious: The Last Key (2018), and Insidious: The Red Door (2023).
Box office success
'Insidious: The Red Door' marked Wilson's directorial debut
The latest film in the Insidious series, Insidious: The Red Door, was Wilson's directorial debut. He also reprised his role in the movie.
Moreover, the flick became a major box office success story, raking in $271 million worldwide on a modest $16 million budget.
With its eerie atmosphere, jump scares, and psychological horror, the Insidious franchise continues to be a massive success in the horror genre.