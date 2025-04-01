What's the story

Sony Pictures has officially confirmed the release date for the sixth installment of the Insidious horror franchise, Insidious 6.

The film will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

The announcement comes after the success of Insidious: The Red Door, which was released in 2023.

The Insidious series has been a global box office success, grossing over $730 million worldwide.