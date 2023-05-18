Entertainment

Jackie Chan might star in next 'Karate Kid' film: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 01:30 pm 1 min read

Jackie Chan has been a bonafide superstar for decades. The actor has awed viewers with his skills over the years. Chan's Karate Kid franchise is one of the most followed franchises in the world. Reports are rife that our beloved Mr. Han is set to make a comeback in the upcoming Karate Kid film which is slated for 2024 release.

Release date and other details

Chan is currently in stalks with the production house Sony Pictures and fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in the franchise. The upcoming movie is being helmed by Jonathan Entwistle of I am Not Okay With This fame. It is slated to release on June 7, 2024. If this happens, then it would mark Chan's return to the franchise after 14 years.

