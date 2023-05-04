Entertainment

Who was Barbara Bryne, Hollywood veteran who died at 94

Written by Isha Sharma May 04, 2023

Theater veteran Barbara Bryne has passed away at 94. RIP

Veteran Hollywood actor Barbara Bryne, known for her copious body of work across theater, films, and television, is no more. Per Hollywood media reports, the British actor breathed her last on Tuesday. She was 94 and is reportedly survived by her daughter, Susan. Bryne was acclaimed for breathing life into numerous Broadway productions that cemented her position in the theatrical world.

Her death was confirmed by Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis

Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, confirmed her death and said, "Barbara was a cherished member of the Guthrie family and we are grateful she shared her artistry with us for so many seasons. Her legacy will live on at the Guthrie and in our hearts forever." To note, Bryne was known for playing mothers in Broadway's Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods.

In her four-decade-long career, she starred in over 60 plays

Bryne was credited with working in over 60 plays overall and she reportedly performed in over 20 productions from 1998 to 2013. Some of her most famous plays include Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Hay Fever, and A Little Music. In 1982, she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Kath in Entertaining Mr. Sloane, written by English playwright Joe Orton.

Take a look at her film and TV credits

Per IMDb, Bryne played Mrs. Tarrant in the 1984 film The Bostonians, directed by James Ivory and co-starring Christopher Reeve. She also appeared in four episodes of the TV series Love, Sidney, where her character was called Mrs. Gaffney. Some of her other credits include Best of the West (TV series), The CBS Children's Mystery Theatre (TV series), and Great Performances (TV series).

Fans are mourning the loss of the legendary actor

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran. A Twitter user shared a brief clip from one of her stage performances and wrote, "Thank you, Barbara Bryne, for these line readings, burned into my brain as a child, and other musical-theatre magic." Film critic Paul McGuire Grimes called her "an absolute legend onstage and [offstage]."