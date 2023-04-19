Entertainment

'Beef,' 'Obsession': Top Netflix series and movies trending right now

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 19, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Netflix has become a go-to source of entertainment for millions of people globally. With its vast array of titles, people are always curious to know what's trending on the platform. Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its 40 most-watched titles of the past seven days, and in this week's report, shows like Beef and Hunger are holding the top spot for the second consecutive week.

'Beef'

Netflix's Asian-American comedy-drama titled Beef premiered on April 6. Immediately after its release, the 10-episodic miniseries grabbed the top spot in the weekly chart. Per reports, in the second week, it doubled its hours viewed as against the previous week—a rare feat achieved for the newly released series—featuring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. This happened despite David Choe—one of its actors—being embroiled in controversy.

'Hunger'

Another title that has become a fan favorite, in just a matter of 10 days, is the Thai thriller Hunger. In the second week, the film nearly tripled its number and is on track to land in the all-time Top 10 category of Netflix's international film. Hunger is helmed by Sitsiri Mongkolsiri—whose previous movie, Inhuman Kiss, was Thailand's entry for the Academy Awards 2020.

'The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die'

Released last Friday on Netflix, The Last Kingdom featured Timothy Innes and Mark Rowley among others. Based on The Saxon Stories, this is the follow-up to Netflix's The Last Kingdom, which ended with Season 5 in March 2022. Just three days after its release, the film reached 19.2M households, making it the second-best debut for a British film, after Luther: The Fallen Sun.

'Obsession'

From the international hit 365 Days to the critically acclaimed Sex Education, sex-themed series are quite a draw on Netflix. Currently, watchers seemed obsessed with the European four-episode series Obsession, which was released last week on Thursday and is topping the charts. The series was apparently watched by 15.9M households, a number that is predicted to fall after one week of its release.