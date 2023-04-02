Entertainment

Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani expecting 2nd child; netizens congratulate couple

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 02, 2023, 11:06 am 2 min read

Shloka Mehta is pregnant for a second time. Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Mukesh Ambani's eldest son and entrepreneur, Akash Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta, who are going to become parents for the second time! Mehta flaunted her baby bump during the inaugural events of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai, on Friday and Saturday. They are already parents to their toddler son Prithvi, who is two years old. Congratulations!

Her bump was evident on 1st day of NMACC event

The news of Mehta's pregnancy first came out in the media when she was photographed with her husband ahead of the NMACC inaugural event on Friday. She exuded royalty in a golden saree that was intricately and heavily embroidered. Mehta also wore golden bangles, heavy jhumkas, a glittery maang tika, and a small bindi that rounded off the look really well.

Mehta carried chikankari 'lehenga' on day 2

On the second day of the grand event held at NMACC, Mehta wore a chikankari lehenga from designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla with a vintage shawl draped as a blouse. Puneet B Saini, who was in charge of her makeup, wrote on Instagram, "Radiant and beautiful... Mom to be... The most Lovely Shloka..." Mehta completed her look with diamond earrings and sparkling hair accessories.

Check out her day 2 look

Netizens have sent their best wishes to parents-to-be

Best wishes from across the country started pouring in for the soon-to-be-parents as soon as Mehta's images from Friday's function went viral. While some were seen questioning, "Is she pregnant?" others sent their blessings for the mother and the baby. One of these messages read, "Wow. Junior Ambani is on the way," while someone else said, "Congratulations to the Ambani and Mehta families."

Quick look at their love story

Reportedly, Mehta and Akash have known each other since their childhood since they both belong to prominent business families. They also studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Once love gradually blossomed between the two during their college life, they decided to get engaged in March 2018, with the wedding taking place in March 2019. Prithvi was born in December 2020.