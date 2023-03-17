Mohit Raina-Aditi Sharma become parents, see photograph of newborn
Welcome the new parents in the tinsel town! Yes, actor Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma are the new mum and dad to a baby girl. Raina took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a photo featuring the baby's hand and the couple holding onto the tiny hand. The comment section exploded with congratulatory messages.
Fans and colleagues congratulated the couple
Raina captioned the image, "And then, just like that, we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl." Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Oh yayyyyy congratulations!" The couple got married in 2021 in a very private ceremony. On the work front, he was last seen in Shiddat and was praised for his performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.