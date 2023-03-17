Entertainment

Mohit Raina-Aditi Sharma become parents, see photograph of newborn

Mohit Raina-Aditi Sharma become parents, see photograph of newborn

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 04:10 pm 1 min read

Mohit Raina-Aditi Sharma have become parents

Welcome the new parents in the tinsel town! Yes, actor Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma are the new mum and dad to a baby girl. Raina took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a photo featuring the baby's hand and the couple holding onto the tiny hand. The comment section exploded with congratulatory messages.

Fans and colleagues congratulated the couple

Raina captioned the image, "And then, just like that, we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl." Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Oh yayyyyy congratulations!" The couple got married in 2021 in a very private ceremony. On the work front, he was last seen in Shiddat and was praised for his performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by merainna on March 17, 2023 at 3:11 pm IST