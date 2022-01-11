'Bhaukaal 2' trailer: Loaded in action, Mohit Raina is impactful

'Bhaukaal 2' trailer: Loaded in action, Mohit Raina is impactful

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 11, 2022, 07:40 pm 2 min read

'Bhaukaal 2' stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, and Bidita Bag

The trailer of Bhaukaal 2, starring Mohit Raina, was released today. The clip shows us how IPS officer Naveen Sikhera (Raina) breaks the local gang lord's influence in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and stops crime in that area. It adds that the story has been inspired by current UP Police ADG Navniet Sekera's life. Season two of Bhaukaal streams on MX Player on January 20.

Trailer Action scenes, fire, drama, bloodshed sum up 'Bhaukaal 2'

The 02:18-minute-long trailer begins with Shaukeen (Abhimanyu Singh) yelling at Sakera to give him a martyr's death. We then see his widow Nazneen (Bidita Bag) speaking of revenge, and a game of violence ensues. Bloodshed, gunshot, bomb blasts, fight sequences, fire, and dialoguebaazi sum up the trailer. Many scenes in the clip indicate S02 will pick up from where the first season had ended.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

SP Sikhera aur Dedha bhaiyon ki takkar se #PhirMachegaBhaukaal Muzaffarnagar mein.#Bhaukaal2, releases 20th January only on @MXPlayer



Trailer is out now: https://t.co/3jE21W3NzL — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) January 11, 2022

Information This is what the first season dealt with

The first season of Bhaukaal was aired in May 2020. It dealt with Sikhera getting promoted to the SSP's post and transferred to Muzzafarnagar, North India's crime capital. He takes this punishment posting as a challenge and turns it over to his favor. And, that's exactly what we see in the show. For Raina, this is his way to thank the men in Khaki.

Flashback Raina got married to his long-time girlfriend last week

Apart from his work, Raina had hit headlines last week for his personal life too. The Shiddat actor sprung a surprise for his fans and married his long-time girlfriend, Aditi. Raina shared its pictures on social media. "Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit," his post had read. However, there are no details about Mrs. Raina available online.

Other series 'Human' makes an entry a week prior to 'Bhaukaal 2'

Apart from Raina and Bag, Bhaukaal S2 also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and Pradeep Nagar. A week before the show, Human, starring Shefali Shah, and Kirti Kulhari in the lead, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The show hits the platform on January 14. Its plot revolves around the bitter side of pharmaceutical companies and the lengths they can go to for profits.